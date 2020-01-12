Driver sought in northeast Las Vegas Valley hit-and-run crash

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Metro’s crash investigation section at 702-828-3786.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Las Vegas police are searching for a pickup truck that fled the scene of an early Sunday morning crash that left a woman seriously injured.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a 34-year-old woman driving a 2014 Nissan Altima ran a stop sign at the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Los Feliz Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

A Nissan Titan pickup truck struck the left side of the Altima, causing the truck to leave the roadway and crash into an NVEnergy electrical box.

The woman in the Altima was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was suspected of being impaired. The driver of the Titan fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Metro’s crash investigation section at 702-828-3786 or contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.