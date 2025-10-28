53°F
Driver suspected of impairment after crashing into RTC bus in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2025 - 5:26 am
 

A 28-year-old woman was accused of driving under the influence after a crash involving an RTC bus late Monday night, according to Las Vegas police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the crash occurred at about 10:02 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

According to police, evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated that a 2019 New Flyer transit bus was stopped at a bus stop on westbound Flamingo Road, west of Spring Lead Drive, in the right of three travel lanes.

A 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road, approaching the stopped bus in the right travel lane, the release noted.

The Pontiac failed to stop or change lanes, police said, and rear-ended the bus.

The release stated that three passengers on the bus claimed injuries and were transported to local hospitals.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified by police as Aysia Craig, 28, was transported to the University Medical Center Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities noted in the release that Craig displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI-related charges.

The bus driver remained at the scene of the collision and showed no signs of impairment, the release stated.

