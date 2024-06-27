Driver was going over 120 mph before crash that killed him, police say

A relative of the driver, who may have been racing him before the fatal crash in central Las Vegas, was arrested.

A motorist killed in a crash in central Las Vegas accelerated his muscle car to more than 120 mph moments before the wreck, and he may have been racing a relative who was accused of traveling the same speeds, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Kashmir Newell, 36, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in major injuries and two misdemeanor traffic citations, including driving with a suspended license.

An early Monday morning crash on North Jones Boulevard killed Newell’s half-brother, Phalon Young, a 31-year-old St. Louis resident, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Police said Newell was behind the wheel of a 2016 Maserati GHIBLI at the time, though “the vehicles never made contact with one another, making the Maserati a non-contact vehicle and racing being a contributing factor why the collision occurred.”

Police said Young and his wife, and Newell and a woman, had just left a lounge in two cars.

As they were crossing Sahara Avenue, the cars’ undercarriages scraped the road, causing Young to lose control of his Dodge Challenger, police said.

The vehicle overturned and hit street signs and a brick wall, police said.

Data from the Challenger showed that Young was traveling more than 120 mph seconds before the crash, said police, noting that the speed limit on the road is 45 mph.

The Challenger’s occupants were taken to University Medical Center, where Young died, police said. His wife suffered “major” injuries.

Newell has since been released from jail under the conditions that he doesn’t drive without a license and stays out of trouble, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

He is due in court July 23.

