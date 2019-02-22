Driver who died in Las Vegas after apparent medical episode ID’d

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at headquarters at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A driver who died after suffering an apparent medical episode Thursday afternoon along Interstate 15 in the central valley was a 49-year-old Las Vegas man.

Kewae-Jaymie Fuller Santiago was pronounced dead at the scene on the collector-distributor road along southbound I-15 near Russell Road, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

His cause and manner of death had not been determined by the coroner’s office as of Friday.

A collector-distributor road is parallel to and connects the main travel lanes of a highway and frontage roads or entrance ramps, according to the Department of Transportation. They are similar to exit ramps but are typically longer.

A handful of drivers stopped to assist Santiago, according to Bessie Dale of Las Vegas.

She was driving in the collector-distributor road and noticed a car stopped in the road and that its driver’s head was tilted back.

“It just seemed off,” she said.

She and others pulled over to help. The driver didn’t respond to people shaking the car, and the driver side door wouldn’t open, she said.

The good Samaritans broke the window and pulled him out of the vehicle, but Dale, a personal caregiver, couldn’t find a pulse.

She held Santiago’s head to the side while a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper performed chest compressions, Dale said. She thinks he had died before she arrived.

“He looked in peace,” Dale said.

Further details were not released by the Highway Patrol regarding Santiago’s death.

