Driver who died in wall collision near Las Vegas airport ID’d

Clark County coroner’s office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 3, 2025 - 5:10 pm
 

Officials on Wednesday identified the 28-year-old driver who died Monday after colliding with a block wall near the Las Vegas airport.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed Robert Johnson was driving in the area of East Hacienda Avenue and University Center Drive when Johnson lost control of the 2006 Audi TT he was driving and struck a block wall.

The crash occurred Sunday at about 8:34 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said in a news release they believed Johnson was traveling westbound on Hacienda “at a high rate of speed” while approaching University Center. Johnson failed to slow down and struck a block wall, according to police.

Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither Johnson’s cause or manner of death were released Wednesday.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

