Drivers urged to avoid 2 downtown Las Vegas streets

Metro police were encouraging drivers to avoid a pair of downtown Las Vegas roads early Tuesday afternoon.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers went to the 300 block of Casino Center Boulevard, near Lewis Avenue, and were trying to convince a man to come down from the top floor of a parking garage, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Traffic was shut down on Casino Center and Lewis, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

300 block of Casino Center Boulevard, las vegas, nv