Drone footage shows ruins after Las Vegas office complex fire

Clark County Fire Department investigators say it will be weeks before they determine and release an official cause or damage estimate of a fire that burned for more than 12 hours on June 17, reducing The Park at 3900 to burnt rubble.

The 24-unit business complex, owned by Rialto Capital Management and leased by Cushman & Wakefield, was built in 1986 and did not have a sprinkler system.

Some of the businesses that were housed in the complex included Nevada Broadcasters Association, Gacovino & More Multimedia Production Services, TAM of Nevada and RCG Economics.