‘Dropped out of heaven’: Nonprofit helps seniors on fixed income make rent, pay utilities

This year alone, a pilot rental and utility expenses assistance program from HopeLink of Southern Nevada has helped dozens of seniors to the tune of nearly $250,000.

Sharon Wells speaks to the Review-Journal about the help she received from the nonprofit HopeLink at the HopeLink offices in Henderson, Wednesday, July 31, 2024. HopeLink (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Frederick Belcastro, who received rental money assistance from the nonprofit HopeLink after living in his truck, poses for a portrait in his apartment in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

With rent outpacing his retirement benefits, Frederick Belcastro, 70, lived in his SUV for about half a year.

“I wasn’t worried about doing so,” he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal this week. “It wasn’t easy, but it was something I knew was necessary. I had no other choice.”

Still, the retired security guard made the best of it, showering in local gyms and using some of his savings to eat.

“I was able to put in a nice little bedding situation,” he said, “as long as it wasn’t too hot.”

When the weather became an issue around April, Belcastro said, he realized his living situation was no longer feasible.

In came “Hope for Seniors,” a pilot rental and utility expenses assistance program from HopeLink of Southern Nevada.

Belcastro rented an apartment three months ago, which the nonprofit is subsidizing.

“I’ve been able to have that little bit of security,” he said, “where I can have a little freedom from the heat.”

Vulnerable population

A day-in time census of the Clark County homeless population in 2023 counted 6,566 people on the street or public shelters, the highest number since 2015.

About 15 percent of the tally was of people older than age 64, according to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care.

“With them being so frail, mass shelters usually aren’t the best option for them,’ HopeLink COO Kristin Aviles said. “They have medical needs that can’t be met there: so you’re out on the street, you’re in your car, you’re in a shelter, and it’s hot…and you just can’t live in that situation.”

She added: “They’re not going to make it very long being out there.”

Rising post-pandemic costs of living have left seniors on fixed incomes in precarious situations. Because while some working-age adults experiencing homelessness can be placed on a recovery path with social services, the older population will continue to have limited funds, said Aviles said.

“Their income is maybe $1,000 a month, and you can’t find a place for under $1,500, $1,700, $2,000,” Aviles said. “There’s no options for their income to go up. They can’t just go drive Uber.”

Aviles said the nonprofit has found seniors who have decided going without air conditioning to save money, leading to health emergencies.

‘Here to prevent homelessness’

Aviles said the affordable housing crisis is likely to worsen before it shows improvement.

“It’s going to take time, and the need is going to continue to increase unless miraculously all these prices start going down which we know doesn’t usually happen,” she said.

The nonprofit helps people of all ages.

“We are here to prevent homelessness, preserve families and provide hope,” said Aviles, noting that calls inquiring about the rental assistance programs had increased exponentially since the COVID pandemic.

The seniors-exclusive program is grant-funded until next September.

Qualifying persons must be over the age of 62 on a fixed income, such as Social Security or disability benefits, with rents eating up more than 60 percent of their funds, Aviles said. The program subsidizes their rents so they’re only paying 30 percent of their income.

“Now I can have some groceries, cook some soup,” Belcastro said. “I can make things that help me to save and keep myself above board.”

The subsidy also gives Belcastro the peace of mind to worry about his younger sister, who’s recovering from a brain injury at a long-term health care facility.

He expressed deep gratitude for the nonprofit and his fortune. Yet, his conversation centered around his family member, who he visits daily to keep her company and pray a Rosary.

‘God provides’

Sharon Wells said she was “backed against a wall” when she reached out to the nonprofit.

She said she had planned for her retirement — saved money, set up a 401(k), but the pandemic slashed through her funds. Paired with inflation, it became harder to make rent.

“When I got the place that I was in, I could afford it,” she said. “I used all my funds to stay afloat.”

Desperate, she connected with HopeLink, which is helping her with rent, less than a year ago.

“My situation would’ve changed terribly,” she said.

Belcastro and Wells noted having to budget to live modestly, and the nonprofit offering reprieve.

“I don’t have a lot, but I have enough, you know,” Belcastro said. “It’s amazing how God provides. I trust in that, too. I put my faith in that.”

Wells, too, struck a spiritual note.

“They just dropped out of heaven,” she said, growing emotional. “I think they named it HopeLink for good reason, because it was the hope for help, the hope for just a hand to take you out of a dark place.”

Wells thought she was lucky to have an empathetic case worker, but soon realized everyone in the office acted the same way.

“I started talking to the others, and wow,” she said. “I’m wowed by them.”

Aviles said she was hopeful the nonprofit will continue making a difference one person at a time.

“If you’re someone who’s looking at data a lot, you know, you’re just looking at numbers, but actually hearing those personal stories and impacting them, it just means everything,” she said. “And I hope we can continue doing this work; doing whatever we can to help people.”

