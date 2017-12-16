Drowned Las Vegas boy’s manner of death unclear, coroner says

The Clark County coroner could not determine the manner of the death of the 10-month-old boy who drowned in July .

At about 10:30 a.m. July 29, Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to reports of a drowning infant in the central Las Vegas Valley. Andrew Johnson, whose family has a history with the Clark County Department of Family Services, was found unresponsive in a bathtub inside a home on the 3900 block of South Decatur Boulevard.

Anthony later died that day at University Medical Center. The county coroner’s office confirmed he died from the drowning, but his manner of death was ruled undetermined this week.

It was unclear Saturday whether arrests had been made in connection with Anthony’s death, but a Family Services Department report revealed the department had investigated Anthony’s family at least three times this year.

Anthony’s family was investigated Feb. 15 and again Feb. 23, but the document shows both reports of abuse and neglect were found unsubstantiated. On July 17, nearly two weeks before the drowning, family services received another report alleging neglect. The family services report indicated the July investigation was continuing.

