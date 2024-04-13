DUI suspect did nothing to avoid hitting woman next to stalled car, police say

A DUI suspect didn’t slow down or switch lanes before he struck and killed a woman next to her broken down car Tuesday on a northwest valley road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A DUI suspect didn’t slow down or switch lanes before he struck and killed a woman next to her broken down car Tuesday on a northwest valley road, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police alleged that Cody Hill had bloodshot eyes, smelled of alcohol and was falling over when they took him into custody following the collision on West Ann Road at Tropic Mist Street, according to an arrest report released Friday.

The Clark County coroner’s office this week identified the victim as 58-year-old Diana Ready of Henderson.

The crash happened at 6:47 p.m., said police, noting that there was still daylight.

Police said that Ready’s Kia had stalled on one of the road’s two lanes, and she had gotten out, and that passersby pulled over to help.

At some point, police wrote in the arrest report, 29-year-old Hill crashed his Hyundai Veloster into the back of the Kia.

Ready died at the scene.

“Hill failed to decrease his speed, proceed with caution, or move to the adjacent lane,” police alleged in the report.

The suspect stopped at the scene, and two women who had been assisting Ready ran to his car, with one of them taking the keys, police said.

Another passerby, an off-duty corrections officer, detained Hill while Las Vegas police arrived, according to the report.

DUI investigators noted that Hill’s eyes were bloodshot and that he was “leaning on objects for support,” the report said.

Police, who drew blood, said Hill failed sobriety tests. Blood-alcohol levels were not included in the arrest report.

Hill was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a count of DUI resulting in death, and two traffic infractions prosecutors have since dropped.

He posted a $150,000 bail and was ordered to stay out of trouble, not drive and submit himself for alcohol and drug monitoring, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

Hill’s attorney on record could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.

Hill is next due in court Monday.

