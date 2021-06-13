DUI suspected after crash in southwest Las Vegas Valley

The crash between a Cadillac STS and Volkswagen Jetta occurred just before 11 a.m.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The crash between a Cadillac STS and Volkswagen Jetta occurred just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard South just south of Sunset Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

A light pole on the southeast corner of the intersection was damaged after the Cadillac struck the Jetta from behind, Boxler said.

The driver of the Cadillac, who is suspected of DUI, was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

