DUI suspected in 3-vehicle crash south of McCarran

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2021 - 9:50 am
 
A car crash at Sunset and Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Ve ...
A car crash at Sunset and Paradise Road in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 2, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
One person was arrested after a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning just south of McCarran International Airport.

The crash occurred just after 7:30 a.m. on East Sunset Road just west of Paradise Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler.

The vehicles involved were a Lexus sedan, a van and a gray Nissan sedan. The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Boxler said.

No hospital transportation was needed for injuries. Traffic on eastbound Sunset Road was closed for about an hour to clear the vehicles.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

