DUI suspected in central Las Vegas crash that killed 1

An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving in a deadly six-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in central Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near North Torrey Pines Drive and West Washington Avenue, according to Las Vegas police.

The driver believed to be at fault was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to Lt. Brian Boxler.

“Impairment is suspected, and they are in police custody,” Boxler said of the driver.

Las Vegas police later identified the driver arrested as Jerry Madera of Las Vegas. Madera was housed at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday morning. Police alleged in a press release that Madera was driving at a high rate of speed when his 2007 Toyota Rav-4, traveling westbound on Washington, blew through a red traffic signal and struck a 2016 Mazda CX-5. Four other vehicles were also struck.

The driver of the Mazda, a 33-year-old Las Vegas woman, was killed.

Madera was injured but later booked on suspicion of reckless driving and DUI causing death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.