DUI suspected in fatal 4-vehicle crash on I-15 near Lake Mead
A suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 15 was killed in a multivehicle crash Thursday morning.
A suspected drunk driver traveling the wrong way on Interstate 15 was killed in a multivehicle crash Thursday morning.
Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk said the female motorist, in a dark-colored vehicle believed to be a Volkswagen, was driving the wrong way on northbound I-15, between Lake Mead Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue, about 3:30 a.m.
“Impairment is suspected,” Buratczuk said.
She nearly hit a vehicle head on, he said. That driver avoided the collision by driving their vehicle into the center median barrier.
The wrong-way driver continued and struck a small white SUV head on, he said. The wrong-way driver’s vehicle flipped and smashed into the center median barrier, killing the driver.
The SUV was then struck from behind by another vehicle.
Two people in the SUV were taken to University Medical Center with nonlife-threatening injuries.
The motorist in the fourth vehicle was not seriously injured.
The crash has snarled traffic from Lake Mead back to the Spaghetti Bowl. Traffic is being diverted off I-15 at Washington Avenue.
“Unfortunately for the Highway Patrol wrong-way drivers are not new and uncommon,” Buratczuk said. “Our graveyard troopers see it almost nightly. The majority of the time it involves impairment (and) 99 percent of the time the fatal crash happens in the left travel lane.”
The Highway Patrol said the interstate was expected to be reopened around 9 a.m.
Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.