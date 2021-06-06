77°F
DUI suspected in southwest Las Vegas Valley fatal crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 6, 2021 - 7:39 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash late Saturday night in the southwest Las Vegas Valley that left one person dead.

Around 11:50 p.m., a TaoTao Moped was traveling west on Russell Road near Rogers Street when a Lamborghini crashed into the moped “at a high rate of speed,” according to a Sunday news release from the Metropolitan Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Andrew Rodriguez, was suspected of alcohol impairment and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

He was charged with DUI resulting in death, reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license, jail records show. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

This marked the 57th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction in 2021, according to the news release.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

