Dunkin’ sweetens vow renewal ceremony for Las Vegas couple

Jason Roberts of Las Vegas and his wife Erin smile after their vow renewal ceremony during a doughnut-themed wedding event in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Dunkin' spreads some love at Sure Thing Chapel to give out donut bouquets to all the lovely couples that get married. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

When Erin and Jason Roberts married five years ago, they never capped their nuptials with a ceremony.

So when the Las Vegas couple learned a favorite treat maker was offering free ceremonies, the two jumped at the chance to renew their vows in a sweet way Saturday.

The Dunkin’ fans said they found out about the doughnut-themed event on Instagram.

“We came because we never had an actual ceremony,” said Erin Roberts, 31. “We went to the courthouse five years ago.”

She said the two met in eighth grade and have been together for nine years.

Their 5-year-old daughter, Layla, and several family members watched as the couple recited funny, heartfelt vows during the ceremony, officiated by a female Elvis impersonator.

The Las Vegas couple admits to being partial to several of the doughnut maker’s treats, including its Boston cream pie, cake and pink-sprinkled doughnuts, the latter being Layla’s current favorite.

The two weren’t the only couple to take advantage of the free ceremonies offered by Dunkin’.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dunkin’ took over Sure Thing, a newly opened wedding chapel by Flora Pop located at 1110 Fremont St., treating couples to a doughnut-themed experience.

The first 100 couples to attend the event received a doughnut bouquet, which included heart-shaped and bling-sprinkled doughnuts, made by Dunkin’s head chef, Rick Golden.

“What better way to say ‘I love you’ than with a bouquet of doughnuts?” Dunkin’ spokesman Justin Drake said Saturday.

The doughnut company released a new series of flavors in honor of Valentine’s Day, including brownie batter, cookie dough and heart-shaped doughnuts.

“So many people get married in Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day, so we thought it’d be a fun place to pop up,” he said. “We thought this would be the perfect way to celebrate our new doughnuts.”

Those who chose to renew their vows or say “I do” also were surprised with a special appearance from pop artist Andy Grammer, who serenaded them as they walked down the aisle.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0256. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.