Durango near Tropicana closed after rollover crash

A section of Durango Drive near Tropicana Avenue in western Las Vegas was closed Thursday morning after a rollover crash.
Injuries were reported in the crash on Durango, north of Tropicana, which was called in at 6:42 a.m.
Durango was blocked off between Peace Way and Tropicana while police investigate.
At the scene, a white sedan sat on it’s roof in the northbound lanes of Durango, with a light pole laying across the roadway. A grey sedan and an SUV were parked nearby.
This is a developing story.
