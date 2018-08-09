Durango near Tropicana reopens after rollover crash

A section of Durango Drive near Tropicana Avenue in western Las Vegas has reopened Thursday after a rollover crash.
Injuries were reported in the crash on Durango, north of Tropicana, which was called in at 6:42 a.m.
Durango was blocked off between Peace Way and Tropicana while police investigated.
After the crash, a white sedan sat on its roof in the northbound lanes of Durango, with a light pole laying across the roadway.
Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.Durango Drive and Peace Way, las vegas, nv