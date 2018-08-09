Durango near Tropicana reopens after rollover crash

A section of Durango Drive near Tropicana Avenue in western Las Vegas has re-opened Thursday after a rollover crash.

Las Vegas police say one person was injured in a rollover crash on Durango Drive, between Tropicana Avenue and Peace Way, in western Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Durango Drive between Tropicana Avenue and Peace Way in western Las Vegas is shut down as police investigate an injury rollover crash, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Injuries were reported in the crash on Durango, north of Tropicana, which was called in at 6:42 a.m.

Durango was blocked off between Peace Way and Tropicana while police investigated.

After the crash, a white sedan sat on its roof in the northbound lanes of Durango, with a light pole laying across the roadway.

