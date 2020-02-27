Dutch Bros. Coffee to open new Las Vegas location
Good news, coffee lovers. Dutch Bros Coffee has a new location for you enjoy.
The coffee chain is opening its newest location on Friday at 3265 South Rainbow Blvd.
The store will be open 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
The Oregon-based company has more than 380 locations in seven states.
