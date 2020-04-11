Dutch Bros. says Las Vegas employee tests positive for coronavirus

The employee works at the coffeeshop on 3265 South Rainbow Boulevard, according to a statement on the company’s website. The company learned of the test result Friday.

The employee began exhibiting symptoms the afternoon of March 31, according to the statement. That came just hours after the employee worked a morning shift at Dutch Bros.

“They were immediately asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the shop was deep cleaned,” according to the statement.

Before symptoms began, the employee worked morning shifts March 18-21, 24, and 27-29 and 31.

“We have identified employees who had direct contact with the affected employee,” according to the statement. “Those employees are currently in self-isolation and are receiving paid leave.”

The coffee shop will undergo an additional deep cleaning as a precaution, the company said, adding, “We are also coordinating with public health officials to confirm our protocols not only meet, but also exceed, expectations.”

Dutch Bros. said it was already taking steps over the last few weeks to prevent the spread of the virus, including extra handwashing and sanitizing, temporarily suspending the use of personal mugs at drive-thrus, temporarily closing walk-in and walk-up service, using a cashless payment system and wearing face masks.

The company is encouraging anyone who has questions or concerns to email communitywellness@dutchbros.com.

