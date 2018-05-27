Early morning crash has Charleston-Decatur intersection closed

A multivehicle crash caused by a suspected impaired driver early Sunday left one person critically injured and shutdown a central Las Vegas Valley intersection for hours.

Debris in the intersection at Charleston and Decatur boulevards is visible in this photo tweeted by @LVMPD_Traffic. Police advise motorists to avoid the area. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

At least four vehicles collided at 2:55 a.m. in the intersection of West Charleston and South Decatur boulevards, which as of 9:30 a.m. was still blocked off by police. The passenger of a gray sedan was hospitalized in critical condition, Las Vegas Lt. Isaac Auten said.

Six others were taken to local hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The driver of that gray sedan, which initially crashed into a red sedan, is suspected of driving under the influence, Auten said. It was not immediately clear whether the driver was in police custody.

The intersection is expected to be closed through Sunday morning and possibly into the early afternoon. Auten warned drivers to avoid the area.

