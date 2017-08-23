ad-fullscreen
Local Las Vegas

Early morning fire at Cadwallader Middle School quickly put out

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2017 - 3:35 am
 

A small fire broke out just after midnight Wednesday at a northwest valley school.

About 12:17 a.m. Wednesday a hand dryer caught fire at Cadwallader Middle School, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski.

Szymanski reported only two engines were needed to handle the fire and no one was injured.

Szymanski also said he did not know if the fire would affect school hours on Wednesday.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 

