(Google)

A small fire broke out just after midnight Wednesday in a restroom at a northwest Las Vegas Valley school.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski said firefighters responded about 12:17 a.m. to Cadwallader Middle School and discovered that a hand dryer had caught fire.

Szymanski said two engines responded and no one was injured.

The fire did not delay school.

