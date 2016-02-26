Early morning fire damages house in central Las Vegas

Fire damages house at 312 Minnesota St. early Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2016. (Twitter/Las Vegas Fire Department)

A fire damaged a house in central Las Vegas Thursday morning, Las Vegas fire officials said.

The fire was reported just before 6 a.m. at 312 N. Minnesota St., near Decatur Boulevard and U.S. Highway 95.

Damage was contained to the rear of the house, fire officials said. Crews extinguished the fire by 6:45 a.m. There were no injuries.

Spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire was caused by a space heater that was too close to a sofa, and the damages amounted to about $15,000.

