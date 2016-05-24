Early morning fire destroys home near Blue Diamond, Rainbow Boulevard

An abandoned house caught fire early Tuesday morning.
The Clark County Fire Department responded to a “high level” structural fire at the corner of Raven Avenue and Inspiration Drive about 2:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.
Upon arrival, firefighters saw large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the two-story home’s roof. Crews extinguished the fire around 4 a.m., Buchanan said.
The vacant home was previously burned, making its interior unsafe for further investigation, Buchanan said.
Because the home was unlabeled, a definitive address was not available, Buchanan said.
The fire’s cause will be determined. No injuries were reported and damages have not been estimated.
Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @JessATerrones