Early morning fire destroys home near Blue Diamond, Rainbow Boulevard

An abandoned house that caught fire is shown on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a high-level structural fire at the corner of Raven Avenue and Inspiration Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

An abandoned house that caught fire is shown on Tuesday, May 24, 2016. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a high-level structural fire at the corner of Raven Avenue and Inspiration Drive. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

An abandoned house caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to a “high level” structural fire at the corner of Raven Avenue and Inspiration Drive about 2:30 a.m., Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw large amounts of smoke and flames coming from the two-story home’s roof. Crews extinguished the fire around 4 a.m., Buchanan said.

The vacant home was previously burned, making its interior unsafe for further investigation, Buchanan said.

Because the home was unlabeled, a definitive address was not available, Buchanan said.

The fire’s cause will be determined. No injuries were reported and damages have not been estimated.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0381. Find her on Twitter: @JessATerrones