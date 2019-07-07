Early Sunday morning crash in the central Las Vegas valley leaves 1 dead

One person died and two others were seriously injured after a possible DUI crash early Sunday morning in the central valley.

One person died and two others were seriously injured after a possible DUI crash early Sunday morning in the central valley.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro crossed a median on East Sahara Avenue near Fremont Street and crashed head-on into an SUV after the 23-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Neither the driver, Jesus Guzman, nor a 20-year-old passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time, police said. The 20-year-old passenger died at the scene and Guzman showed signs of impairment before he was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old woman, was also hospitalized. Both drivers are expected to survive.

This crash marks the 57th traffic fatality Metro has investigated this year.

