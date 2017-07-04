Early Tuesday fire guts vacant house on Historic Westside

A house in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside was destroyed in an early Tuesday morning fire.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant house at 517 Jefferson Ave., after receiving several calls about 1:45 a.m., according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski. When firefighters arrived they found a one-story house fully engulfed. It took firefighters approximately 15 minutes to douse the flames.

Neighbors told fire investigators the house was vacant and squatters were seen going in and out of the house.

The fire destroyed the house; damage is estimated at $75,000.

According to Szymanski, the house was built in 1955.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.