Earthquake felt in Las Vegas Valley

An earthquake was felt in the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday morning.

The Clark County Twitter account posted at about 10:45 a.m. that an earthquake was felt in the valley.

On the 14th floor of the Regional Justice Center, a court proceeding was halted as several people started to feel the building shake. The hearing resumed within 10 minutes. No immediate effects on the courtroom or the building were seen.

According to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory’s website, at about 10:40 a.m., a 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Owens Lake in California, which is west of Death Valley and about 240 miles from Las Vegas.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the same area at about 10:47 a.m., according to the website.

