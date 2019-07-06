Earthquake jars First Friday visitors, vendors in Las Vegas

People attending First Friday said they initially felt shocked and confused following the earthquake, but the downtown Las Vegas festivities went on uninterrupted.

Residents and tourists at First Friday events in downtown Las Vegas were shaken by the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred Friday night.

Some reported feeling shocked and confused in the moments following the quake. Even Glenda Lee, who grew up in Southern California and is no stranger to earthquakes, said she was rattled.

Lee and some friends were dining at Old Soul near the World Market Center when they felt the earthquake. Lee said she was unsure if she was the only one feeling the effects, until she saw the chandelier begin to shake and everyone in the restaurant stood up.

“It lasted longer than we were comfortable with so we all ran out of the restaurant,” Lee said. “I just called everybody and made sure they were OK.”

But the quake didn’t interrupt the festivities too much — patrons still crowded Main Street hours later.

Bryan Torres had been at the Hooters Hotel when he experienced the quake, which he said felt like heavy machinery was being rolled down the hotel hallways. When he went to his room’s balcony, Torres said he saw other confused hotel guests poking their heads out of windows and then realized, “everybody felt that.”

As Prince Thomas sought something to eat from the First Friday food court, he said the ground start to move and he saw those around him brace themselves on tables and other people. The confusion was palpable during the quake, but people relaxed soon afterward, he said.

“I was afraid that it may be something serious,” Thomas said. “Then everything sort of went back to normal.”

