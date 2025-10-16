54°F
East Las Vegas hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, police say

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 15, 2025 - 11:52 pm
 

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Sean Miller said in a text message that the crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Stewart Avenue and North Mojave Road in east Las Vegas.

The pedestrian, who was not named, was hit by a vehicle that was moving east on Stewart as it approached Mojave, Miller said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late Wednesday, the vehicle in question was still outstanding, Miller said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

