East Las Vegas hit-and-run leaves 1 dead, police say

The deadly crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Man arrested after police said he exchanged gunfire with wife, son in deadly shooting

Man who killed estranged wife in west Las Vegas apartment gets life without parole

A pedestrian died Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the east valley, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro Lt. Sean Miller said in a text message that the crash happened a little before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday near Stewart Avenue and North Mojave Road in east Las Vegas.

The pedestrian, who was not named, was hit by a vehicle that was moving east on Stewart as it approached Mojave, Miller said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of late Wednesday, the vehicle in question was still outstanding, Miller said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.