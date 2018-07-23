East Las Vegas intersection to be restricted for repairs

Crews will complete around-the-clock repairs this weekend for a sewer line running beneath a busy east valley intersection, Las Vegas city officials said.

The intersection of Charleston and Lamb boulevards in Las Vegas. Google Street View image.

Charleston and Lamb boulevards will undergo a series of partial restrictions from 7 a.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Monday so that work crews can rehabilitate an existing 51-inch sewer line and manholes, city spokeswoman Margaret Kurtz said.

During that time, motorists traveling in both directions of Lamb will not be able to make left turns onto Charleston, but right turns will be allowed, Kurtz said.

Motorists headed east on Charleston will be prohibited from making a left turn onto northbound Lamb, but right turns will be allowed. Additionally, drivers headed west on Charleston will be able to turn left or right onto Lamb, but through traffic will be prohibited.

Motorists were urged to use alternate routes such as Stewart Avenue, Bonanza Road and Sahara Avenue for east-west traffic, while north-south drivers could access Nellis Boulevard, Pecos Road or Marion Drive, Kurtz said.

36.158919, -115.080190