East Las Vegas Valley house fire leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized due to smoke inhalation following a house fire Saturday morning in the east Las Vegas Valley, the Clark County Fire Department said.

Fire crews were called about 11:30 a.m. to a fire on the 3600 block of Barcelona Street, near Twain Avenue and Sandhill Road, after 911 callers “reported that there was possibly an elderly resident still inside,” the department said.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the home. Officials found the resident inside the home about 11:4o a.m.

The resident was “unconscious and unresponsive,” the department said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Saturday, and the amount of damage it caused had not been estimated. Further information was not immediately available.

