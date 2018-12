Eastbound Tropicana Avenue near Topaz Street is closed because of a rollover accident that occurred early Thursday morning in the central valley.

(Google)

Southbound lanes of Topaz are also shut down, Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon said, adding that there have been reports that a light pole might be down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

36.100097, -115.114494