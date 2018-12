Eastbound Tropicana Avenue near Topaz Street appears to be open again after being closed because of a rollover accident early Thursday morning.

Southbound lanes of Topaz also appear to be open. There had been reports that a light pole had been knocked down.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the rollover.

36.100097, -115.114494