Easter weekend gets rolling in Las Vegas with egg hunt — PHOTOS

Mateo Perez, 7, shows off the cache of eggs he collected during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mateo Perez, 7, collects eggs during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. It was Mateo’s first time participating in a community-wide egg hunt since the pandemic, said his mother. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children between the ages of seven and eight hold colorful buckets, ready to pounce on some eggs during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees ride a miniature train as it circles around the part during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. Other activities included a bouncy house and a rock-climbing wall. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children crouch down to hastily fill their baskets with eggs during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Kai Jackson, Eliza Carratelli and Parker Blancas, all 5, hang out on the railing of the egg hunting area as they await for their age group to be called to line up during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children aged three to four wait for their turn to run out onto the lawn to collect their eggs during the community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Plastic eggs shine in the sun as they lie on the grass during a community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child leans over the railing with an Easter basket during the annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Families line up to sign in for the community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. The first 500 children to sign in received free baskets in which to place their eggs during the hunt. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Holden Cotta, 4, hugs the Easter Bunny during a community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. In addition to a meet and greet with the bunny, the Easter event included free food, music, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly indoor and outdoor activities. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Parks and Recreation members distribute Easter eggs from plastic bags to the grass for children to pick up during an annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. Six heats of children in different age groupings hunted for their eggs at different times. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nine and 10-year-old children dash across the grass to collect eggs during an annual community egg hunt hosted by Commissioner Jim Gibson and Clark County Parks and Recreation on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at Paradise Park. Different age groups were released onto the lawn at different times, and the ages ranged from one to 12 years old. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Hundreds of families attended an egg hunt hosted by Clark County on Saturday in Paradise Park, kicking off a weekend of Easter holiday celebrations in Las Vegas.

Children between one and 12 years old were divided into smaller groups by age and invited to rush out onto a patch of grass and pick up as many eggs as they could.

The festivities included free food, music, arts and crafts, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall and rides around the park on a miniature train.

The event, with Commissioner Jim Gibson in attendance, was organized by Clark County Parks and Recreation.