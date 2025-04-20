Easter weekend gets rolling in Las Vegas with egg hunt — PHOTOS
Hundreds of families attended an egg hunt hosted by Clark County on Saturday in Paradise Park, kicking off a weekend of Easter holiday celebrations in Las Vegas.
Children between one and 12 years old were divided into smaller groups by age and invited to rush out onto a patch of grass and pick up as many eggs as they could.
The festivities included free food, music, arts and crafts, a bounce house, a rock climbing wall and rides around the park on a miniature train.
The event, with Commissioner Jim Gibson in attendance, was organized by Clark County Parks and Recreation.