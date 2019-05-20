EDC visitors converge on Las Vegas’ Monday AM rush hour

The Monday morning commute gets more congested than usual as a mass of EDC fans converge on Interstate 15 through the heart of the city.

Attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival begin exit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the festival completes its final night on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

As dawn approaches the Electric Daisy Carnival finishes up its final night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper manages traffic as attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival exit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the festival completes its final night on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Phouvanh Sengchanh, of Anaheim, Calif., enjoys a carnival ride during the second day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Concert goers dance at the Circuit Grounds stage during day two of Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Attendees watch fireworks go off during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In the predawn hours attendees of the Electric Daisy Carnival begin heading south on Interstate 15 from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, May 20, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

With the bright lights dimmed and the thumping bass gone, some 155,000 Electric Daisy Carnival attendees will be pounding the pavement and mixing in with the usual Monday morning commute.

As festivalgoers vacate the Las Vegas Motor Speedway starting at about 5 a.m., the majority of them will head south on Interstate 15 toward the Spaghetti Bowl area, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

With it taking up to three hours to vacate the speedway parking lot, the traffic effect will linger for the majority of the morning, the Highway Patrol said. Troopers will be out in full force looking for suspected impaired drivers leaving EDC.

Additionally, the new I-15 high occupancy vehicle lanes and regulations go online at 6 a.m. Monday, which will put them to the test right out of the gate.

“Many will be traveling along I-15 southbound toward Southern California, providing a great showcase opportunity to see the new HOV system in action,” said Tony Illia, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

While local law enforcement enacted a 30-day grace period to cite HOV lane violators, officers will still pull over those they see breaking the rules and educate them about the do’s and don’ts of carpool lanes.

The Highway Patrol recommends valley residents take surface streets if possible to avoid the freeway backup.

For those who travel on the freeway and experience car trouble, the Highway Patrol urges motorists to make every effort to safely get to the shoulder and call *NHP immediately from a cellphone.

Dispatchers will send a trooper or Freeway Service Patrol to the stranded motorist’s location for assistance.

If motorists are involved in a minor traffic crash without injuries, state law requires motorists to safely move vehicle out of the travel lanes.

Heavy delays are also expected at the California-Nevada border around Primm, where traffic can back up for more than 20 miles as Californians head home after popular Las Vegas weekends.

Travelers are advised to have plenty of water and snacks in their vehicle, and to prepare to be stuck in traffic for an extended time.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.