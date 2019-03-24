Eight-vehicle crash leaves one dead in southeast Las Vegas

At least one person died Sunday morning after an eight-vehicle crash in the southeast valley, according to Las Vegas police. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded just before 7:15 a.m. to the crash at Tropicana Avenue and Eastern Avenue, according to Lt. Chris Holmes.

“It appears that eight vehicles were involved,” Holmes said.

Holmes did not immediately have information about the number of people who were killed or injured in the wreck.

The intersection remained closed about 9 a.m. while Metro investigated, Holmes said. He advised drivers to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

