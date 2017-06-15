Elderly Las Vegas pedestrian injured in March accident dies

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

An elderly pedestrian struck by a vehicle in early March has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

The victim was 82-year-old In Ok Song of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A Toyota Corolla hit Song on the evening of March 2 at South Eastern Avenue, south of East Warm Springs Road, Metro said. Song was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for injuries initially not considered life-threatening.

The Clark County coroner’s office told police that Song died April 4 at Infinity Hospice. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident.

This is the 65th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

