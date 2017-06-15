ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

Elderly Las Vegas pedestrian injured in March accident dies

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2017 - 10:02 am
 

An elderly pedestrian struck by a vehicle in early March has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

The victim was 82-year-old In Ok Song of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

A Toyota Corolla hit Song on the evening of March 2 at South Eastern Avenue, south of East Warm Springs Road, Metro said. Song was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for injuries initially not considered life-threatening.

The Clark County coroner’s office told police that Song died April 4 at Infinity Hospice. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident.

This is the 65th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Origami widget
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like