Elderly Las Vegas pedestrian injured in March accident dies

An elderly pedestrian struck by a vehicle in early March has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.
The victim was 82-year-old In Ok Song of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.
A Toyota Corolla hit Song on the evening of March 2 at South Eastern Avenue, south of East Warm Springs Road, Metro said. Song was treated at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for injuries initially not considered life-threatening.
The Clark County coroner’s office told police that Song died April 4 at Infinity Hospice. His cause of death is listed as blunt force injuries and his manner of death was an accident.
This is the 65th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.
