Elderly man dies after crash in western Las Vegas

An elderly man died after what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in the west valley Saturday evening.
The man was found unconscious outside of his vehicle about 7 p.m. at 5200 South Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.
5200 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas