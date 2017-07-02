Elderly man dies after crash in western Las Vegas

An elderly man died after what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash in the west valley Saturday evening.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was found unconscious outside of his vehicle about 7 p.m. at 5200 South Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, Metro Lt. Carlos Hank said.

5200 South Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas