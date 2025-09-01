102°F
Elderly man dies in northwest Las Vegas house fire

The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue logo is seen on Fire Station 4’s new fire truck July 23, 2 ...
The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue logo is seen on Fire Station 4’s new fire truck July 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 1, 2025 - 4:05 pm
 

A man died in a northwest valley house fire Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were called at 11:47 a.m. to 7024 Feather Pine St., near Cadwallader Middle School, after someone reported seeing smoke coming from the single-story home. The caller tried to notify the residents but couldn’t make contact with anyone inside, according to the fire department.

The rescue crews forced entry, extinguished the fire and searched the house, and found an elderly man dead. The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, is expected to be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the fire department.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

