Elderly woman dies following 3-car crash in east Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 76-year-old woman who died following a three-car crash in east Las Vegas.

Penelope Worthington, of Las Vegas, died Friday at University Medical Center from complications of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office ruled.

Worthington was turning left into a private driveway when her 2002 Dodge Neon collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla near South Lamb Boulevard and East Colorado Avenue on Aug. 29, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash caused the Corolla to hit a 1995 Toyota T100 that was in the private driveway. Neither driver was injured.

Worthington’s death would not count in Metro’s traffic totals, the department said Monday, because she died more than 30 days after the crash.

