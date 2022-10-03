84°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Local Las Vegas

Elderly woman dies following 3-car crash in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 3, 2022 - 9:52 am
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 76-year-old woman who died following a three-car crash in east Las Vegas.

Penelope Worthington, of Las Vegas, died Friday at University Medical Center from complications of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office ruled.

Worthington was turning left into a private driveway when her 2002 Dodge Neon collided with a 2015 Toyota Corolla near South Lamb Boulevard and East Colorado Avenue on Aug. 29, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash caused the Corolla to hit a 1995 Toyota T100 that was in the private driveway. Neither driver was injured.

Worthington’s death would not count in Metro’s traffic totals, the department said Monday, because she died more than 30 days after the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
Henderson police respond to altercation involving several people
2
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
Kids cause school bus delay, which prompts mom to beat driver, police say
3
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
CARTOONS: The most predictable part of this election season
4
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
Station Casinos doubling footprint by 2030 with 6 projects in the works
5
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Sisolak, Lombardo clash on crime, abortion in only debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST