Electric blanket blamed for Las Vegas house fire

A fire reportedly caused by an electric blanket at a house near Alta and South Durango drives on Sunday displaced two people, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Las Vegas firefighters responded at 12:52 p.m. to a house fire in the 8200 block of Mt. Brodie Circle, according to the press release.

When they arrived, no fire or smoke was showing from the one-story wood frame house, the release said. Firefighters had to force entry through the front door and found it full of smoke when they entered.

Firefighters found the fire in a rear bedroom and believe it started on the mattress in the room. On top of the mattress was an electric blanket that was destroyed, its wiring melted, the release said.

There were no injuries. The fire was confined to the bedroom and minor damage was outside to the rear of the house. Damage was estimated at $25,000, the release said.

A short time after the fire was out, the two occupants of the house returned home and were advised of the fire. They are staying with family, the release said.

8200 block of Mt. Brodie Circle, las vegas, nv