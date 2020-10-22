69°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Local Las Vegas

Electrical malfunction may have sparked fire in Apple store

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2020 - 9:09 am
 
Updated October 22, 2020 - 9:13 am

An electrical malfunction may have caused a fire in an Apple store in south Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire in the store at Town Square, 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 6:20 a.m. Firefighters found smoke inside a hallway and a fire in a third-floor room. The blaze was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.

“Water was put on the fire and the ventilation process began,” the fire department said. “Interior units finished checking all three floors for extension and life search with nothing found. Knock down of the fire was called at 7:10 a.m.”

A monetary damage estimate is pending.

The fire department said it appears an “electrical malfunction” caused the fire.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
Cold-weather gear might be handy as cold front nears Las Vegas
2
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
Donald Trump’s odds to beat Joe Biden improve dramatically
3
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
World’s largest gaming loyalty program expands after merger
4
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
Circa opens next week. Get a first glimpse inside.
5
5 Las Vegas spots among 2019’s top-grossing US restaurants
5 Las Vegas spots among 2019’s top-grossing US restaurants
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST