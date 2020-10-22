Electrical malfunction may have sparked fire in Apple store

An electrical malfunction may have caused a fire in an Apple store in south Las Vegas on Thursday morning.

Town Square Las Vegas is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire in the store at Town Square, 6671 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 6:20 a.m. Firefighters found smoke inside a hallway and a fire in a third-floor room. The blaze was quickly extinguished. There were no injuries.

“Water was put on the fire and the ventilation process began,” the fire department said. “Interior units finished checking all three floors for extension and life search with nothing found. Knock down of the fire was called at 7:10 a.m.”

A monetary damage estimate is pending.

The fire department said it appears an “electrical malfunction” caused the fire.

