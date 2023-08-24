Electrical room fire at Strip hotel out before crews arrive

The cause of the fire and estimated damages are undetermined at this time.

Clark County Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A smoldering fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the Flamingo, according to a Clark County Fire Department news release.

The department received the call just after 12:10 p.m. for heavy smoke from an electrical room at 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the release said.

Upon arriving at the electrical room, firefighters found multiple engineers inspecting an electrical panel that had been smoldering prior to the crew’s arrival.

There was no fire or smoke found during its inspection and no signs of extension.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.