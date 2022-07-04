Elvis energizes Summerlin parade as Las Vegas celebrates July 4th

Las Vegas Valley residents celebrated the Fourth of July on Monday from Summerlin to Boulder City with parades and fireworks after a two-year pandemic kept thousands indoors for the holiday.

An Elvis impersonator and showgirls perform on the float, “A Very Vegas Birthday,” during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People attend the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children spray water on the crowd from a moving truck in the water zone following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Children spray water on the crowd from a moving truck in the water zone following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water at each other following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An airplane flyover kicks off the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryker McArthur, 3, of Henderson, watches the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Tumminello attends the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

during Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People attend the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People spray water following the Boulder City's 74th annual 4th of July Parade in Boulder City, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde High School Cross Country Panthers members carry a large American flag during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating presents “Our American Eagle” during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thai heritage group members attend the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Thai heritage group members attend the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, left, and goaltender Logan Thompson, center, ride the Knights’ team float during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud, right, and goaltender Logan Thompson, behind, greet people during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson, right, greets Judah Pyun, 22 month-old, center, and his father Ike, left, of Summerlin during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Palo Verde High School marching band members perform during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

People watch the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

A 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes waves on “America Standing Tall” float during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Regan Blayne of Summerlin waits for the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade starts, Monday, July 4, 2022, with her dog Max, center, and her friend Lisa Johnson Mandell’s dog Frankie Feldman, left, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mia-Alexia Gonzalez. Dance Dynamics, right, performs with other dancers during the 28th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Children pose for a photo during the 28th Annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas valley residents celebrated the Fourth of July Monday from Summerlin to Boulder City with parades and fireworks after a two-year pandemic kept thousands indoors for the holiday.

The 74th Damboree Parade began at 9 a.m. and included more than 50 floats descending down Nevada Way in Boulder City between horses, bicycles and trucks. Hundreds gathered at the corner of Nevada Way and Fifth Street, where the parade turned after passing Southwest Diner.

Families wore matching tie dye, children hid bathing suits under their clothes and residents and visitors alike dressed in their most festive Independence Day ensembles.

Nicole and Sam Jeffries were originally from small towns in Washington, so when they moved to Las Vegas two years ago the couple knew Boulder City would be the closest thing to their former homes.

“When it’s too hot, you don’t get to be outdoors as much,” Nicole Jeffries said. “But we found a shady spot.”

At 11 months old, Monday marked Billie Rose Jeffries’ first Fourth of July. She wore a red dress and jumped around in her aunt’s arms before the parade.

Lawrence and Kendra Conteras of Henderson brought their children, 8-year-old Grace and 5-year-old Elias, to stake out a spot outside Southwest Diner. Before the parade, the kids played with their grandmother, Linda Contreras, who they recently convinced to move to the Las Vegas Valley. It was the whole family’s first Boulder City parade.

“We just like the small-town atmosphere as both of us are from small town areas,” Lawrence Contreras said. “It’s a great opportunity and the weather has been pretty tame.”

Grace Conteras said she was most looking forward to the infamous water zone, where those in the parade and those watching splash each other with hoses, water guns and buckets of water.

Sharing the town

Boulder City residents Brent and Kris Edlund were thrilled to see the parade return to their hometown after the pandemic. The couple has come annually since moving to town in 2002.

“It’s good to see everybody out and see the red, white and blue and support for our country,” Kris Edlund said. “It feels good to be back after COVID.”

The couple said they enjoy having residents of other nearby cities stop in for the parade because it’s good for Boulder City businesses.

“I’m just glad that there’s still a lot of people celebrating freedom and independence, and I think we need a whole lot more of it,” Brent Edlund said. “We love sharing our beautiful town.”

Rep. Dina Titus, Gov. Steve Sisolak and several other political candidates waved as they were among the earlier vehicles in the parade. The Mounted Horse Patrol stopped to allow children to pet the animals, and a John Deere tractor did wheelies to the sounds of cheers.

At 10:10 a.m., a golf cart cruised by Fifth Street and Avenue A announcing the remaining floats were water entries. The road quickly turned into an ocean; screams erupted; some took cover and others fought back by dumping water guns into trash can-sized buckets of water scattered along the sidewalks.

A concrete truck fired unrelenting water at the crowd, soaking everyone in its wake. One truck simply carried buckets of water, without hoses, and those onboard poured water onto children who attempted to fight back from the sidewalk below. Some floats in the parade were just boats decorated with Fourth of July getup. Those onboard similarly battered parade revelers.

Summerlin

At least 35,000 people were expected along the one-mile route of Summerlin’s Patriotic Parade, where massive floats were in the works for weeks.

The entries included 20 giant balloons, a choir, a marching band, mariachis and displays representing Las Vegas pro teams: Golden Knights, Aces, Aviators and, for the first time, the Raiders. An Elvis impersonator and a “Very Vegas Birthday Party” cake float were also included in the parade’s 28th annual celebration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.