Elvis tribute artists rock Southern Nevada contest — VIDEO
More than 20 Elvis tribute artists from across the country, as well as Ontario, Canada, gathered in Mesquite over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary king of rock ‘n’ roll, as well as compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.
More than 20 Elvis tribute artists from across the country, as well as Ontario, Canada, gathered in Mesquite, over the weekend to pay tribute to the legendary king of rock ‘n’ roll, as well as compete for more than $10,000 in prize money.
The Elvis Rocks Mesquite competition, in its 10th year, kicked off Friday afternoon in the CasaBlanca Resort showroom with a ‘50s era showcase, and concluded Saturday evening with a finals competition. Tribute artists, or ETAs, as they’re affectionately called, also competed in ‘60s and ‘70s showcases, trying to outdo one another in their vocal ability, stage presence and appearance.
Some ETAs, including Bobby Presley, of Modesto, California, have been performing as Elvis for nearly 40 years, but that didn’t unnerve younger competitors, such as 19-year-old Matthew Boyce, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., who wowed both the judges and the audience, and took first place in both the ‘50s and ‘60s competitions on Friday.