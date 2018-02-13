EMT, patient die in ambulance rollover near southern Las Vegas Strip

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving an ambulance that has left at least two people dead near the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

An AMR ambulance transporting a patient rolled over on the ramp leading from northbound I-15 to the westbound 215 Beltway Tuesday morning killing a first responder and the patient. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash involving an AMR ambulance. The off-ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard South to the westbound 215 Beltway has been blocked off but should be reopened before the morning commute. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A first responder and patient were killed when an ambulance rolled over on a ramp from Las Vegas Boulevard South to the Beltway.

An AMR crew was not responding to an emergency call and transporting a patient between medical facilities when it hydroplaned on the on-ramp to the westbound 215 Beltway about 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk. The ambulance rolled several times until it it hit a rock embankment on the side of the highway.

The EMT, who was in his 50s, and the patient, who was in his 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the ambulance was hospitalized at University Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, and has since been released, according to AMR.

“This is a sad day for our teams and our community,”AMR Las Vegas regional director Scott White said Tuesday. “Our heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of our team member and the patient as they deal with their loss. We are grateful one of our other team members survived and is out of the hospital.”

Just before 5 a.m., the first responder who was killed was given a line of duty escort to the Clark County coroner’s office by Highway Patrol troopers, Metropolitan Police Department officers and members of AMR management. The coroner will identify both victims after their families have been notified.

Buratczuk said the weather was most likely a factor in the crash, after overnight rainfall left the ramps wet and slick with oil.

“This was a first responder we lost. When NHP responds to these fatal crashes it’s always a tragedy, but it really hits home when it’s one of our own,” a choked up Buratczuk said early Tuesday at the scene of the crash. He added that rain was forecast in the Las Vegas Valley for the next few days, and drivers around the valley should be especially cautious when driving on the wet roads.

Before Monday evening’s showers, the valley hadn’t seen signficant rain since Jan. 9, according to the National Weather Service. Some parts of the Las Vegas Valley experienced “a trace of rain” on Jan. 20, meteorologist Caleb Steele said, “but traces of rain don’t generally wash away oil buildup.”

The Highway Patrol will lead the investigation into the fatal crash.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.