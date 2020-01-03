Endangered Las Vegas woman who vanished on New Year’s Eve found safe

Irene Beltran, 64, was found safe, the Metropolitan Police Department said Friday.

Irene Beltran, also known as Irene Sanchez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 64-year-old woman who was last seen on the Strip on New Year’s Eve has been found safe, Las Vegas police said Friday.

Irene Beltran, who also goes by Irene Sanchez, was reported missing on Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Her family said she had not been seen since about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Bellagio fountains, at 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and might be in need of medical assistance, the department said.

A news release on Friday announced she had been found safe, but provided no other details.

