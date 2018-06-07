Entry to Red Rock Canyon free on Saturday

Entry fees for Red Rock National Conservation Area will be waived on Saturday to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Visitors walk around Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Monday, May 7, 2018. (Andrea Cornejo/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @dreacornejo

Entry fees for Red Rock National Conservation Area will be waived on Saturday to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day.

The Bureau of Land Management will only waive amenity-related fees for the day, according to the agency. Other fees, such as group day use, will remain in effect. Amenity fees were increased in February due to an increase in visitors to the park.

Usual entry fees are $15 for cars, $10 for motorcycles and $5 for cyclists and pedestrians. Most campsites at Red Rock are closed during the summer months, according to the BLM.

National Get Outdoors Day started in 2008 as an extension of the Get Outdoors USA! campaign, which encourages people to stay active and explore public lands and parks.

The entrance to Red Rock Canyon is west of Las Vegas on Charleston Boulevard/state Route 159.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.