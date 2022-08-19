ER planned in northwest Las Vegas in 2023

The facility is being built to keep up with growth in the northwest valley, Centennial Hills Hospital CEO Sajit Pullarkat said.

Rendering of the ER at West Craig Road to be built in 2023. (The Valley Health System)

Centennial Hills Hospital will open a second 24-hour freestanding emergency room in mid-to-late 2023 in northwest Las Vegas.

The ER will be located on West Craig Road and North Tenaya Way. It will include six treatment rooms, three rapid medical exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, advanced imaging services like ultrasound and X-ray and a decontamination room.

The facility will also use the Cerner FirstNet electronic medical record system to allow patients to access their private health information online, according to a news release.

Sajit Pullarkat, CEO of Centennial Hills Hospital, said the ER will help keep up with demand as more people move into northwest Las Vegas.

“The January 2022 opening of the ER at Valley Vista, our first freestanding emergency department, was very timely as Southern Nevada experienced the fifth and highest surge of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Pullarkat in a news release. “It’s vital that we offer continued advanced medical services to address acute, chronic and pandemic-related medical issues affecting our world today in convenient locations across our local communities.”

Groundbreaking on the facility will begin at the end of August.